The Genesis Jazz Orchestra will play its free Big Band Jazz Concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at The Well, a United Methodist church, in Rosemount, at 14770 Canada Ave. W.
The concert is free and open to the public.
GJO is partnering with The Well to encourage attendees to donate canned food to aid the Rosemount Community Resource Center in fighting hunger by providing food to those in need.
The GJO, a 17-piece ensemble of the Rosemount Community Band, was established in 2018 by members from the southeast metro area. Over half of its members have degrees in music, some play professionally and many are current or retired music educators, including Steve Olsen, John Zschunke, David Mendenhall, Conrad Miska and Bill Henry, all retired band directors from Independent School District 196 - Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan.
In addition to performing in the Rosemount community, GJO plays at school jazz concerts and festivals, at Jazz Central Studios in Minneapolis and at city band shells and parks. Notable concerts include a show at Mears Park in St. Paul and a performance for the Minnesota Music Educators Association Mid-Winter Conference in Minneapolis. The ensemble was also featured on the “Twin Cities Weekend” radio program of KBEM-FM (88.5 FM) Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Jazz Station.
GJO’s Band Leader is Dave Hagedorn, a retired artist in residence at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where he taught percussion, jazz studies, world music, and led the award-winning St. Olaf Jazz I ensemble.
