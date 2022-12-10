Genesis Jazz Orchestra, a jazz ensemble of the Rosemount Community Band, will play its free Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.-12 noon at the Huntington Bank Rotunda at the Mall of America. The concert is free and open to the public and will feature seasonal holiday tunes.

A 17-piece ensemble, GJO was established in 2018 by members from the southeast metro area. Over half of its members have degrees in music, some play professionally and many are current or retired music educators, including Steve Olsen and John Zschunke of Rosemount schools, David Mendenhall of Apple Valley schools, Conrad Miska of Eagan Schools and David Hagedorn of St. Olaf College.

Tags

Load comments