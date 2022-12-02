Genesis Jazz Orchestra, a jazz ensemble of the Rosemount Community Band, will play its free Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.-12 noon at the Huntington Bank Rotunda at the Mall of America. The concert is free and open to the public and will feature seasonal holiday tunes.
A 17-piece ensemble, GJO was established in 2018 by members from the southeast metro area. Over half of its members have degrees in music, some play professionally and many are current or retired music educators, including Steve Olsen and John Zschunke of Rosemount schools, David Mendenhall of Apple Valley schools, Conrad Miska of Eagan Schools and David Hagedorn of St. Olaf College.
In addition to performing in the Rosemount community, GJO plays at school jazz concerts and festivals, at Jazz Central Studios in Minneapolis and at city band shells and parks. Recent notable concerts include a show at Mears Park in St. Paul and a performance for the Minnesota Music Educators Association Mid-Winter Conference in Minneapolis. The ensemble was also featured on the “Twin Cities Weekend” radio program of KBEM-FM (88.5 FM) Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Jazz Station.
GJO’s new band leader is Dave Hagedorn, a retired artist in residence at St. Olaf College in Northfield, where he taught percussion, jazz studies, world music, and led the award-winning St. Olaf Jazz I ensemble. With degrees from the Eastman School of Music, New England Conservatory and the University of Minnesota, Hagedorn has recorded albums with Dan Cavanagh, the Chris Bates Good Vibes Trio, the George Russell Living Time Orchestra, jazz singer Debbie Duncan, the Brian Setzer Big Band, Pete Whitman X-tet, Phil Hey Quartet, the Out to Lunch Quintet and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.
Hagedorn regularly performs in the Twin Cities with groups such as the Phil Hey Quartet, Inatnas Jazz Orchestra and the Chris Bates Good Vibes Trio. In the past he has performed with the Minnesota Orchestra, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Minnesota Opera, VocalEssence, Cantus, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Grand Teton Festival Orchestra.
