The general election field was set during Tuesday’s primary election in several races in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area.
Following is roundup of the results noting the number of candidates to advance, the number of precincts and vote totals, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State unofficial results as of Wednesday morning.
Dakota County attorney (two candidates advance, 142 precincts): Matt Little 16,212, 33.70%; Kathy Keena 14,399, 29.93%; Elizabeth Lamin 9,936, 20.66%; Jeff Sheridan 7,556, 15.71%.
Little, a former state senator from Lakeville, will face Keena, the current Dakota County attorney from Hastings, in the general election.
The number of voters who were registered in Dakota County for the 2020 general election was 282,277, according to the secretary of state. This race had 48,103 ballots cast. That’s about 17% of the 2020 total.
Dakota County Board District 4 (two candidates advance, 19 precincts): Bill Droste 2,087, 31.29%; Seema Maddali 2,071, 31.05%; Robert (Bob) Heidenreich 1,259, 18.88%; Logan O’Grady 1,252, 18.77%.
Advancing to the general election will be current longtime Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste, and Dr. Seema Maddali, who is an emergency room physician at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Minneapolis.
The once-every-decade Legislative redistricting coincided with reshaping the seven districts served by Dakota County Board members. Longtime County Board Member Kathleen Gaylord won’t seek re-election in District 2, which has changed composition and placed Board Member Joe Atkins, currently in District 4, in District 2. The leaves an open seat in District 4, which includes portions of in Rosemount, Eagan, Lakeville, Inver Grove Heights, and Empire Township.
Dakota County Board District 6 (two candidates advance, 16 precincts): Mary Liz Holberg 3,624, 56.97%; Mike Robole 1,656, 26.03%; Brian ”Baldy” Wheeler 1,081, 16.99%. In the general election, current Dakota County Board Member Holberg will face Robole, a small business owner, who served in the United States Navy Reserve in an enlisted and officer capacity. The district includes all Lakeville precincts except for two that are in District 4.
Senate District 56 DFL, which includes Apple Valley, Rosemount and a part of Eagan (one candidate advances, 24 precincts): Erin Maye Quade 4,101, 64.61%; Justin Emmerich 2,246, 35.39%. Former state Rep. Maye Quade lost the DFL endorsement to Emmerich earlier this year. She went into labor during the convention and had to leave during the endorsement process. The Apple Valley resident will face Republican candidate Jim Bean of Rosemount.
Senate District 58 Republican, which includes Farmington, Northfield, Dakota County townships to the south, along with portions of Rice, Scott, and Goodhue counties (one candidate advances, 46 precincts): Bill Lieske 3,229, 61.9%; Jake Cordes 1,984, 38.1%. Republicans have sent Lieske, a chiropractor from Lonsdale, to the general election. Cordes is a former Farmington School Board member and local GOP volunteer.
Lieske will face Clarice Grabau, a teacher and Northfield City Council member, who received Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party endorsement.
House District 52A DFL, which includes western Eagan and northeast Burnsville (one candidate advances, 11 precincts): Liz Reyer 2,037, 60.86%; and Sandra Masin 1,310, 39.14%. Reyer will face Republican nominee Fern A. Smith, also of Eagan. Reyer is the current state representative for House District 51B. Masin is the current representative from House District 51A. Reyer earned the DFL endorsement in 52A over Masin earlier this year.
Burnsville City Council (four candidates advance, 17 precincts): Vince Workman 2,530, 23.48%; Dan Kealey 2,349, 21.8%; Kriystauhl Fitchett 1,888, 17.52%; and Chris John 1,499, 13.91% advance to the general election. Other candidates receiving votes were Matthew Swenson 884, 8.2%; Vel Bostick 852, 7.91%; and Will Johnson 773, 7.17%. The top two vote getters are current Burnsville City Council members. Two, four year terms will be on the November ballot.
