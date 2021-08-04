The Dakota County Historical Society will host a free virtual genealogy presentation called “Researching Your Dutch Heritage” by Jay Fonkert on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
DCHS and professional genealogist Jay Fonkert will explores the patterns of Dutch immigration to the United States, Dutch civil registration and census records and Dutch church records.
Fonkert is a genealogy researcher, educator and writer, who focuses on 19th century Midwest research. He is a co-managing editor of Minnesota Genealogist and president of the Minnesota Genealogical Society. He has lectured at numerous regional and national conferences, lectured for genealogy societies in eleven states, and has published more than 80 research and teaching articles.
The presentation is offered to the public free of charge. To register, visit www.dakotahistory.org/events.
Registration is required to receive the meeting room invite and passcode. While the event is offered free of charge, donations are encouraged.
