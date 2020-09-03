The Lakeville Area School District Tech Team has been working hard preparing iPads for every Lakeville Area student for the 2020-21 school year. On Aug. 29, the elementary principals stopped by and surprised the team with a big thank you and volunteered to help set up devices for student. “Great teamwork all around!” the district said in a Twitter post.
Geared up for learning in Lakeville
- Photo from Lakeville Area Schools Twitter
