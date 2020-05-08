Gary Huusko, of Eagan and former Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board member, has announced that he intends to run for the District 3 Dakota County commissioner seat currently held by Tom Egan.
Egan announced last week that he was retiring and would not seek re-election.
“Tom has been a good friend and a great representative and leader for Dakota County,” said Huusko, who was Egan’s campaign chair when Egan first ran for the County Board. “I was interested in running for the County Board for some time, but with Tom’s exceptional service on the board, there was no reason to run, until he announced his retirement.”
Huusko, a Dakota County resident for over 25 years, is a practicing attorney and small business owner and is the 2020 Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune Readers’ Choice Winner as Best Lawyer/Attorney by Voters in Eagan.
Huusko served six years on the District 196 School Board, including serving as vice-chair, and on board committees for Audit and Finance, Legislative and Policy Review.
“That provided me with extensive experience managing multi-million-dollar budgets, prioritizing the needs of students, teachers and staff, and recognizing and dealing with issues that impact those served by the district,” Huusko said in a press release.
Huusko served on the district’s Budget Advisory Council, serving as co-chair 2010-2011, and the Legislative Advisory Council.
Transportation is one of the important issues that Dakota County is dealing with, according to Huusko.
“The county needs to have an effective and economical way to provide adequate transportation of workers to places of employment within the county,” he said. “My involvement with both the Dakota County Regional Chamber and the Apple Valley Chamber, and as a board member and board chair for both organizations, has given me insight to the scope and potential limitations in the county’s transportation infrastructure as well as key insights into the needs of local business’ for skilled workers. To be an effective Dakota County commissioner requires a leader with strong administrative experience managing large budgets, staffing, transportation and infrastructure issues and the needs of both businesses and the local community. The Dakota County Board is not a partisan political position but requires experienced leadership and executive management experience. My decades of community and business involvement give me that experience and I welcome the opportunity to be of further assistance to Dakota County.”
Huusko’s community involvement in Dakota County includes:
Currently vice-chair and has served six years on the District 196 Foundation Inc. Board (a nonprofit that supports charitable initiatives for the District 196 attendance area including addressing student food insecurity and promoting literacy)
Currently serves on the US Math Recovery Council Board where he chairs its Policy Committee
Member of the Eagan Rotary and has led both the Apple Valley and Eagan Rotary clubs as president (Eagan Rotary, 2016-2017; and Apple Valley Rotary, 2002-2003)
Member and past chair of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce (chamber member 1997 to present; Board of Directors member 2004 to 2012, chair 2006-2007) and the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, (chamber member 1997 to present; Board of Directors 1999 to 2002; chair, 2001)
Served as board member 1999-2004 and chair 2002-03 of the Eagan Foundation
Served on the Advisory Planning Commission for the city of Eagan (1998 to 2003; chair 2002-03)
“I will be attentive to the voices of our residents, and am committed to making Dakota County a safer, more friendly, and even more enjoyable place to live and work,” said Huusko.
