State Rep. Patrick Garofalo, R-Farmington, is hosting a community listening session Tuesday, March 31, that will involve a panel discussion with DFL Sens. Tom Bakk and David Tomassoni at Bourbon Butcher, 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington.
The session will be focused on the importance and future of mining in Minnesota.
“The future of mining in Minnesota is essential to the economic diversification of our entire state,” said Garofalo. “This meeting will give local residents the opportunity to learn how mining helps maintain a high quality of life for Minnesotans. I urge citizens of the district I represent to attend and learn about this important issue.”
An informal social time will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the listening session at 7:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public with priority given to citizens of House District 58B.
For more information, contact Garofalo at rep.pat.garofalo@house.mn or by phone at 651-296-1069.
