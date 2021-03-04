To the editor:
In March 2020, Gov. Tim Walz asked all Minnesotans to sacrifice for a few weeks to slow the spread and flatten the curve for the threatening COVID-19 virus. We find ourselves almost a year out living under mandated restrictions, with no end in sight and the threat being made of making them long-term.
Since last year we have learned the virus has a 99% survival rate, PCR testing is not accurate, asymptomatic individuals pose a minimal threat, and have successful treatments for those who do develop serious infections. Therefore, it is time we all accept the risks for what they are and move on with life, by ending this emergency and moving forward as we each see best for ourselves and family.
Walz has made it clear that he does not intend to cease his unilaterally implemented emergency powers anytime soon and stop the continued infringement by the government on the rights of all Minnesotans.
To hold Walz accountable for use of illegal powers, articles of impeachment have been brought against Walz. All state representatives should be signing on to this resolution to bring justice to all Minnesotans who have lost so much in the last year.
It is the responsibility of all citizens to hold their legislative representatives, who they voted for to have their voice, accountable to do the right thing. The tyranny will only end when the majority stand up and say I refuse to live like this.
Contact Rep. Pat Garofalo to demand he signs on to the impeachment resolution and bringing this all to an end.
Those who haven’t already done so, make sure to sign the online impeachment petition and share it with others.
Katie Jaskulke
Farmington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.