Lakeville Garden Club to reveal what’s new in 2022
It’s time to dream again of beautiful gardens. People can kick off their garden planning with a visit to the Lakeville Area Garden Club meeting Monday, Feb. 14, at McGuire Middle School, 21220 Holyoke Ave. The 6:15 p.m. social hour will precede the guest speaker at 7 p.m. and the club meeting at 8 p.m.
Mark Armstead, who is the face of Linders on KARE-11 and TCL Channel 5 when not working as the lawn and garden manager at Beisswenger Hardware, will share current trends in the garden center industry. His 20-plus year of gardening sales experience contribute to his expertise about weeds, critters, plants and lawns.
Visitors are encouraged to attend this program to learn about garden tips and to see whether membership in the group would be a good fit. LAGC membership runs from January to January. All new memberships or renewals can be purchased at the meeting for $21 with cash or check or pay online by credit or debit card at lakevilleareagardenclub.org. The members cover fees for the club’s programs.
RSVP at the website lakevilleareagardenclub.org. There is also a Zoom option on the registration site. The website also has more information about the club’s programs, activities, and community involvement.
Dakota Gardeners to meet
The Dakota Gardeners February meeting will feature Sue Bagge from Sungro Landscape Design. She will speak on shade gardening at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, South St. Paul High School, 700 Second St. N., South St. Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.