Due to the COVID-10, the City of Farmington public works asks residents to make a couple changes in regards to disposal of garbage and recycling that take effect on March 23.
Residents need to make changes in order to keep a clean city:
• The city and Dick's Sanitation Service will only collect garbage and recycling using the automatic mechanical arm. Items left outside of container will not be picked up.
• With many residents staying home, the city anticipates more garbage will be generated. If garbage does not fit in your container, do not compact the bags and garbage until it fits. This prevents garbage from emptying out of the container when dumped.
• Residents who have extra garbage can call for a return trip at (651) 280-6905.
Remember to bring cardboard to drop off sites. Check out the city graphic for city dumpster locations.
Visit http://bit.ly/34Gj8J0 for more garbage and recycling information.
