Gallery exhibits featuring local artists are available for public viewing at two locations, the Lakeville Area Arts Center and Lakeville City Hall.

The Lakeville Area Arts Center at 20965 Holyoke Ave. is featuring the artwork of Mike Stoecklein through May 31. The public is invited to view the exhibit during regular hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., evening hours vary based on building activities. Stoecklein is displaying some of his landscape paintings in a variety of media, as well his most recent owl carvings that were carved from a fallen elm tree on his Lakeville property.

Lakeville City Hall at 20195 Holyoke Ave. is featuring the artwork of Dan Petrov through June 30. The public is invited to view the exhibit during regular hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Petrov is an oil painting instructor for the Arts Center, with classes held at the Ed Mako building at Ritter Farm Park. The display includes a series of Petrov’s landscape paintings from Minnesota’s North Shore. Petrov developed the paintings by completing plein-air studies on location, and then later used his studies to create large paintings in the studio.

For more information about events and classes, visit the website at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com, or call the Arts Center at 952-985-4640.

