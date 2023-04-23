This spring, local residents Tony and Noiy Nguyen said they are introducing an effective new health and wellness resource to Lakeville by opening the newest FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers’ Clinic at 17761 Kenwood Trail.
FYZICAL not only helps clients recover from injuries and surgeries but also helps them achieve better overall health and wellness, they said. With its Balance Therapy Program, FYZICAL treats the vast and complex issues that can cause balance disorders, in a safe but challenging environment.
Lakeville’s new FYZICAL Clinic will offer a wide variety of services designed to address a broad range of diagnoses, conditions and concerns, including dizziness, balance and neurologic issues. The center will also offer an orthopedic rehabilitation program that aims to help patients reduce and reverse orthopedic pain or immobility and its attendant health issues.
“As our community grows, with a sizeable population of active mature adults, FYZICAL is a great addition,” Tony Nguyen said. “We are working to actively change the health care landscape by providing patients with wellness programs and clinical care in fall prevention, orthopedic and vestibular rehabilitation. Our goal is to help support our neighbors and local residents to continue their active lifestyles.”
“We are thrilled to bring our innovative and comprehensive wellness treatments to Lakeville,” said Brian Belmont, FYZICAL’s CEO. “This is a great community with a demonstrated demand for what we have to offer, and we couldn’t be more excited to get started.”
