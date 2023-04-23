This spring, local residents Tony and Noiy Nguyen said they are introducing an effective new health and wellness resource to Lakeville by opening the newest FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers’ Clinic at 17761 Kenwood Trail. 

FYZICAL not only helps clients recover from injuries and surgeries but also helps them achieve better overall health and wellness, they said. With its Balance Therapy Program, FYZICAL treats the vast and complex issues that can cause balance disorders, in a safe but challenging environment. 

