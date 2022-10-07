by Michelle M. Sharp
Special to Sun Thisweek
Dakota County Tribune
Pauline Reller of Paulie’s Studio shapes glass into eye-catching designs.
She discovered her passion in a glass fusing course at Normandale Community College, as she says the art form engages all her senses.
“I fell in love with the sound of scoring and cutting glass as well as its beauty when completed,” Pauline said. “I am still mesmerized by the dimension in glass and the colors it has to offer.”
Glass is remarkably flexible and sturdy. Pauline creates dishes, jewelry, magnets, and wall hangings. Pauline highlighted the well-tested durability of her magnets, “The magnets are very strong and difficult to knock off of the refrigerator. My son has been testing this for years — no mishaps yet.”
All of her pieces are food safe. They’re durable enough for daily use and pretty enough to always feel special.
“Fused glass dishes are great for décor in your kitchen, dining room, entry-way, bathroom and more. The jewelry is very bright and compliments any outfit with the many color variations in the pieces,” she said.
Creating art that is both practical and luxurious energizes Pauline. She loves working with customers’ commissions.
“I include my customers in the design process,” she said. “Their ideas push me out of my comfort zone. I love making pieces that they will love and use every day.”
Pauline bought a kiln in 2010 to be able to work with glass at her parents’ home. When she and her husband built their new home in Farmington in 2020, she collaborated with the builder to design a hobby room that had the right electrical outlets and lighting for her workspace.
“The builder had never created a space for someone who worked with glass,” she said.
An additional challenge for their builder was to balance the hobby space with Pauline’s husband’s turtle hobby. Dan raises and breeds turtles, working with other turtle enthusiasts as a part of the Turtle Survival Alliance. The bubbling of the tank filters creates a soothing background noise that harmonizes with the glasswork.
Having the kiln in her own home turned this beloved hobby into a growing side business that can involve her 6-year-old son.
“I teach him how to safely cut glass. Something about cutting glass is relaxing for both of us,” Pauline said.
Pauline reflected on the supportive network of the Minnesota Maker community.
“My favorite part of being in a community of makers is the chance to bounce ideas and support our dreams as makers. If you are a maker with a small business, you know how hard it is to start something on your own and have the dedication to keep going,” Pauline said. “When I talk to other artists, it fills my heart to see another person’s light shine bright doing what they love.”
Pauline credits her professor Martha Wittstruck, who retired from Normandale in 2020, with helping her to turn her passion into a business.
“Martha’s amazing. She’s given me additional support and guidance and taken me to art shows. She taught me so many techniques for working with Bullseye Glass,” Pauline said. “Her glass class hit my heart. I knew that this was what I wanted to spend my time doing.”
Pauline is grateful to have the support of her creative family. Her mom quilts, her dad draws, one grandmother crochets and the other sewed clothes for Pauline when she was a child. Her uncle, a woodworker, loves coming to her studio to watch her in action.
In addition to his artistic knowledge, “My dad is my salesman. He’s a truck driver. When he went cross country he would take my jewelry with him and sell pieces to people he met along his route.”
Pauline works full-time at Apothecary Products in Burnsville.
“My company has been very supportive. They have a couple of my pieces hanging up in our office. I love the balance of working as a group with my co-workers there and having my home space for my creative pursuits,” she said.
Local residents can find Pauline on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Northfield’s Riverwalk Market.
Pauline’s colorful collections including her “Pop of Color” and “Back the Blue” series are at t. Her jewelry is for sale at Weddings by Tess Alterations (Farmington and Apple Valley). Follow her on Instagram @PauliesStudio to see commissions in progress.
With each piece that she makes, Pauline’s hope is that its future owner enjoys it as much as she loved creating it.
Discover more local makers and growers by following @MeettheMinnesotaMakers on Facebook and Instagram.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.