by Michelle M. Sharp

land of 10000.jpg

13th in a series

This the 13th installment in the newspaper’s series – Meet the Minnesota Makers: Land of 10,000 Treats. Michelle M. Sharp typically writes stories about area residents and their culinary journeys, along with a recipe. This week provides a different spin on the make movement. Discover more local makers and growers by following @MeettheMinnesotaMakers on Facebook and Instagram.

Special to Sun Thisweek

Tags

Load comments