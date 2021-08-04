The Dakota County Historical Society will host Fur Trade Weekend at the Sibley Historic Site in Mendota on Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The event will be held on the grounds of the Sibley Historic Site.
At the event, people can experience the Sibley Historic Site set in the 1830s when Mendota was the center of the fur trade. Visitors can walk the grounds and interact with fur trade reenactors, explore the houses of Henry Sibley and Jean-Baptiste Faribault, and enjoy live music and presentations on various topics related to the fur trade each day.
Admission to the event is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and college students, $7 for ages 5-17 and free for 4 and under, and members of the Dakota County Historical Society, Minnesota Historical Society and Friends of the Sibley Historic Site. A family rate of $30 is valid for two adults and three or more children. Admission is good for one day.
The Sibley Historic Site is located at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota. Contact the Sibley Site at 651-452-1596, or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
