The School of Environmental Studies offered winter intensive theme courses for its students Feb. 18-26. Typically students have the chance to take intensive theme courses once each trimester, but the last two originally scheduled for May and November of 2020 had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said teacher Kristen McBrien. Students had the choice to pick a theme class in one of three areas (activists, artists and animal-ists) that were taught by a group of teachers. Some of the courses typically taught separately were merged for this modified winter intensive theme. The activists class included components of social action, capital policy and law, model United Nations and climate change and policy. The artists course included elements of creative writing, poetry, theater in the city and art exploration. The animal-ists course featured parts of animal care, animal behavior, marine biology and scientific inquiry, according to the school. Students were also able to participate in a Winter Jamboree Day, which occurred on different days during the week because students were split into different groups to maintain social distancing. The jamboree activities included fat tire biking, snow shoeing, cross-country skiing, hiking and group field games. The day ended with an outdoor winter scavenger hunt and hot cocoa. “Their attitudes were awesome. They were so happy to ... play and be outside and be with other humans,” McBrien said. “The distance learning has been really hard and so to have this sort of exciting, fun way to get back together was uplifting.”
