The Apple Valley Arts Foundation’s 2020 Frozen Apple Concert Series kicks off Saturday, Jan. 18.
The concerts will take place at Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave. in Apple Valley. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. No tickets are required for the early, all-ages show. Second shows will begin at 9:30 p.m. and require a ticket, which costs $10. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
This year’s bands are:
• Jan 18: The Dweebs. The band play top 40 hits from the 60s through today. Colorful costumes, crazy stage antics, and lots of crowd participation are all staples at Dweebs shows. With over 30 years in the music industry, The Dweebs say they aim to continue to deliver top quality entertainment and fun.
• Feb. 15: Riverside Hitmen. Playing hits from the ’50s through today, the Riverside Hitmen are Minnesota’s billed as premier party band. The group has four vocalists, guitar, keyboards, bass, drums, and an optional saxophone, trumpet, and trombone.
• March 21: Vicky Mountain and MacPhail. Mountain is a versatile performer working in such venues as concert halls, clubs, jazz festivals, churches and on concert tours, including a big band tour in South America with the Lakewood jazz Ensemble, at Winnipeg’s Folklorama, the Southern Theater, Walker Art Center, the Dakota Jazz Club and the Guthrie Theatre. She has played with some of the finest musicians in the Twin Cities. She has recorded three CDs of her own and works as a vocal producer for many of her students.
• April 18: David Gonzalez and The Retro Funk Band. Gonzalez has been a part of the Minnesota music scene since the 80s when he originally appeared on “Star Search.” He has since worked with numerous Grammy Award winning musicians like Whitney Houston, The Winans, MC Hammer, Keith Sweat, Troop and has appeared on many recordings and performances.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AVArtsFoundation, www.bogartsentertainmentcenter.com/events or www.applevalleychamber.com (under community events).
