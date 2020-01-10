The Apple Valley Arts Foundation’s 2020 Frozen Apple Concert series kicks off Saturday, Jan. 18.
The concerts will take place at Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave. in Apple Valley. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. No tickets are required for the early, all-ages show. Second shows will begin at 9:30 p.m. and require a ticket, which costs $10. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
This year’s bands are:
• Jan 18: The Dweebs
• Feb. 15: Riverside Hitmen
• March 21: Vicky Mountain and MacPhail
• April 18: David Gonzalez and The Retro Funk Band.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AVArtsFoundation or www.applevalleychamber.com (under community events).
