The Front Porch Players of Rosemount, in partnership with the Rosemount Area Arts Council, will present as its winter play “The Odd Couple,” the multiple-award winning play written by Neil Simon. This play has also been produced as a hit motion picture, a TV series and even rewritten as a female version.
When fussy Felix (Mike Swain) becomes suicidal over his impending divorce, he accepts an offer to move in with his best friend, messy Oscar (Dan Stephans).
Felix drives Oscar crazy with his obsession over his soon-to-be ex. Oscar tries to get him out of his funk by arranging a double date with two wacky British neighbors, Cecily (Michelle Storm) and Gwendolyn (Nancy Merrick.) When the plan backfires and Felix grows even more despondent, his friendship with Oscar is put to the test.
Rounding out the cast is Tony Sasso (Murray,) Tim Como (Speed,) Charlie Shoemaker (Vinnie,) and Neil Thelen (Ray.)
The show is directed by Xander Cavanagh, and the stage manager is Tenley Feinberg.
The shows will be Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 2 and 7 p.m., at the Steeple Center Theater, 14375 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount.
Tickets are available at the Steeple Center Box Office, Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon; and Fridays from 2-4 p.m., or online at rosemountarts.com/odd-couple; or by mail to RAAC, P.O. Box 409, Rosemount, MN 55068.
If you have any questions, contact Keith Reed, producer, at 651-261-1954.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.