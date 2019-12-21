The Front Porch Players of Rosemount, part of the Rosemount Area Arts Council, has completed casting of its winter play, “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon.
The play will open Feb. 28 at the Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount. There will be six performances, Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 and 7 p.m., Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, at 2 and 7 p.m. All seats are reserved and tickets are $15 for general public and $12 for RAAC and Second Act Players members.
Xander Cavanagh is directing, stage manager is Nicolas Sullivan and producer is Keith Reed.
The cast consists of: Felix: Michael Swain; Oscar: Dan Stephans; Murray: Tony Sasso; Ray: Sean Jones; Speed: Timothy Como; Vinnie: Charlie Shoemaker; Gwendolyn: Nancy Merrick; and Cecily: Michelle Storm
Tickets are available at the RAAC Box Office at the Steeple Center on Mondays from 10 a.m.-12 noon and Fridays from 2-4 p.m., or online at Rosemountarts.com or mail the correct amount including date/time selection to RAAC, P.O. Box 409, Rosemount, MN 55068.
For more information, contact Keith Reed, 651-261-1954.
