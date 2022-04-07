Friends of the Robert Trail Library to hold annual book sale Apr 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Friends of Robert Trail Library will hold the group’s annual spring book sale April 18-23.On April 18, the event will open to members at the Preview Sale 4-7:30 p.m. Non-members may pay $10 at the door.Remaining dates and times are as follows:Tuesday, April 19 - Thursday, April 21, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Friday, April 22, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Saturday, April 23 is Bag Sale Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Trail Library Rosemount Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Up on the rooftop burglar broke into Gerster Jewelers in Farmington St. Paul man charged after Lakeville drive-by shooting Update: Identity of person found dead in Apple Valley released Mall mainstay leaves Burnsville Center Rosemount to partner with Life Time on recreation facility E-editions Dakota County Tribune Apr 1, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Apr 1, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Apr 1, 2022 0
