The Friends of Robert Trail Library will hold the group’s annual spring book sale April 18-23.

On April 18, the event will open to members at the Preview Sale 4-7:30 p.m. Non-members may pay $10 at the door.

Remaining dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, April 19 - Thursday, April 21, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 is Bag Sale Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

