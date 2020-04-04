Like everyone else, the Friends of Robert Trail Library is adjusting to a new reality.
Unfamiliar words and phrases have entered the common vocabulary: COVID-19 and PPE, ventilators and masks, social distancing and shelter at home. Following the guidelines of the CDC and the Minnesota Health Department as well as local advisories, The Friends have cancelled the annual book sale for April 14-18. All book donations are temporarily suspended. The book sale has been rescheduled for Nov. 17-22.
In the next several weeks, the Friends will make a determination regarding future events such as the Summer Reading Ice Cream Social, and Leprechaun Days. Check our website www.friendsofrt.com for the latest details or by email at friendsofrt@gmail.com.
