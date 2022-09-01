The Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library annual book sale fundraiser will take place Sept. 15-18 at the Lakeville Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive.
Sale hours are:
Sale hours are:
- Thursday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All books are $1 through Saturday. There is a $5 bag sale on Sunday. Shoppers can purchase a bag at the door for $5 and fill it with books. There is a $25 fee to use an ISBN scanner; free to members of the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library. Cash or check payments only.
Proceeds from the sale are used by the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library to help support library programs, such as OneBook OneLakeville, the Summer Discovery reading programs for kids and teens, books for School District 194 Ready Set Achieve, Visit Kits to enable positive and engaging interactions between people with dementia and their caregivers, and more.
Those who would like to drop off donations of gently used books can do so in the Large Meeting Room (accessible near the children’s area) during library hours from Tuesday, Sept. 8, to Wednesday, Sept. 14.
“You don’t want to miss this year’s book sale fundraiser,” says Ann Brucciani Lyon, president of the Friends of the Heritage Library. “It’s a great time to donate books that you have enjoyed so that others can experience their magic. It’s also the perfect time to refresh your bookshelves with new content before we move into the winter months. We have thousands of titles by beloved authors for readers of all ages — including board books, picture books, early readers, and young adult and adult fiction and non-fiction. We look forward to seeing you there!”
The Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library is the fundraising partner of the Lakeville Heritage Library with a mission to build awareness, appreciation and support of the library. It shares the library’s mission of cultivating community, creativity and learning. Together, Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library and the Lakeville Heritage Library share a vision of a library that acts as a catalyst, connector, and partner to empower residents of all ages to build a successful community. To learn more about the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library visit heritagelibraryfriends.com and click “Like Us” on Facebook.
