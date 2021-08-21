After going two years without it, the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library are pleased to announce the return of its Book Sale from Sept. 16-18 at the Lakeville Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s sale and the 2019 sale did not happen because the new addition of the library was under construction.
Sale hours are:
• Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All books are $1 until 12 p.m. Saturday when Bag & Box pricing begins. Shoppers can purchase a bag for $5 or a box for $10 and fill them with books. There is a $25 fee to use a scanner; free to members of the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library. Cash or check payments only. Masks are required, social distancing encouraged, and a hand sanitizer station will be available.
Proceeds from the sale are used by the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library to help support library programs, such as OneBook OneLakeville, the Summer Discovery reading programs for kids and teens, Visit Kits to enable positive and engaging interactions between people with dementia and their caregivers, and more.
The Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library welcomes donations of gently used books in the Large Meeting Room (accessible near the children’s area) during library hours from Tuesday, Sept. 7 – Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library is the fundraising partner of the Lakeville Heritage Library with a mission to build awareness, appreciation and support of the library. It shares the library’s mission of cultivating community, creativity and learning. Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library and the Lakeville Heritage Library share a vision of a library that acts as a catalyst, connector, and partner to empower residents of all ages to build a successful community.
To learn more about the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library visit heritagelibraryfriends.com and Like Us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.