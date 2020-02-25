Landscaping for Clean Water
Logo courtesy of the Dakota County Soil & Water Conservation District

Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation in Farmington offers the public free workshops that begin in March.

The first workshop session is slated for 6 p.m. Monday, March 9.

The free workshops offered: 

Design a native garden - Native gardens are beautiful, save water, reduce need for fertilizer and provide a healthy wildlife and pollinator habitat.

Create a rain garden - Rain gardens filter storm water runoff from streets and rooftops before it enters streams, ponds and lakes and keep waterways clean.

Stabilize shorelines - Native plants have long roots that reduce erosion, filter out pollutants and discourage geese from gathering. 

If you cannot attend workshops, more dates in other cities are posted online at dakoaSWCD.org/cleanwater.html.

For more information, email SWCD@co.dakota.mn.us., or call 651-480-7777.

