Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation in Farmington offers the public free workshops that begin in March.
The first workshop session is slated for 6 p.m. Monday, March 9.
The free workshops offered:
Design a native garden - Native gardens are beautiful, save water, reduce need for fertilizer and provide a healthy wildlife and pollinator habitat.
Create a rain garden - Rain gardens filter storm water runoff from streets and rooftops before it enters streams, ponds and lakes and keep waterways clean.
Stabilize shorelines - Native plants have long roots that reduce erosion, filter out pollutants and discourage geese from gathering.
If you cannot attend workshops, more dates in other cities are posted online at dakoaSWCD.org/cleanwater.html.
For more information, email SWCD@co.dakota.mn.us., or call 651-480-7777.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.