Cenex, the energy brand of CHS Inc., and Positive Coaching Alliance will partner to give 30 coaches training workshops in rural schools across the Midwest.
A recent workshop took place in Rosemount with more than 50 coaches participating. The workshops teach coaches how to foster positive coaching outcomes on and off the field as coaches work with students at various levels of youth football in the area.
“Our coaches were incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to participate in the workshop offered by Cenex and PCA,” said Jacob Schneider, youth football program director. “I’ve only heard super positive feedback from the training, and the coaches can’t wait to take what they’ve learned and apply it with the athletes.”
Coaches play an incredibly important and formative role in their local communities. This training can give them tools to create positive environments for youth to succeed in sports competitions, in the classroom, at home and the community.
The program works to extend the Million Coaches Challenge, a program that trains coaches in Positive Youth Development in rural communities. The PCA is committed to train 400,000 coaches by 2025.
The partnership serves coaches at schools, youth sports organizations and park districts located within 20 miles of a Cenex retail location. There are more than 1,400 locally-owned and operated Cenex convenience stores across the Midwest.
