Residents can get help repairing household items, clothes, electronics and more at upcoming Fix-It Clinics.

The upcoming Fix-It Clinics will be held:

• Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Heritage Library, Lakeville

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Paul

Bring up to three items that need fixing or mending. Common items brought to clinics are radios, vacuums and clothes. Bring tools or parts you think could be helpful. All clothing must be clean. Repair-savvy volunteers will guide residents through each step, from troubleshooting to a completed repair.

Fix-It Clinics help reduce unnecessary trash sent to landfills and empower individuals by teaching repair skills.

For future dates, more information or to volunteer, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search fix-it clinics.

