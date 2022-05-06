New clubhouse at Valleywood Golf Course

The Valleywood Club House in Apple Valley was constructed in 2012. 

The city of Apple Valley is hosting a free Music on the Patio at Valleywood Golf Course clubhouse.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 13. Las Tortillas tacos and beverages from the Valleywood bar will be for sale. Music will be provided by Adam Daniel Music.

