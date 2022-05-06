Free music event coming to Valleywood Golf Course May 6, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Valleywood Club House in Apple Valley was constructed in 2012. (Sun Thisweek staff photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The city of Apple Valley is hosting a free Music on the Patio at Valleywood Golf Course clubhouse.The event will run from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 13. Las Tortillas tacos and beverages from the Valleywood bar will be for sale. Music will be provided by Adam Daniel Music. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Apple Valley Music Clubhouse Patio Valleywood Golf Course Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington School Board votes to fill seat with a three-vote majority Family, friends remember Rosemount resident, Lakeville North student Sydney Kohner Apple Valley Texas Roadhouse hopes to open in May Apple Valley reviewing proposed Lunds & Byerlys store Eagan girl wins America’s Baby Miss competition E-editions Dakota County Tribune 9 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0
