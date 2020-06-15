All are welcome to come to Lutheran Church of the Ascension (1801 E Cliff Road, Burnsville) for a free meal between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. June 15. A a hot meal and dessert will be provided to anyone. To honor requests from health care workers and follow the orders of the state to maintain physical distance, meals will be available for pick-up in the south parking lot between the times specified (This event repeats on the third Monday of each month).

Tags

Load comments