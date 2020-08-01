Veterans’ Shred It Truck will be at Advent UMC in Eagan on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m until noon. Personal papers will be shredded on site. This free document-shredding event is for personal shredding, no business documents. There is a limit of two bags per person. It’s free, but donations to defray the cost are welcome.

While the church’s ability to send volunteers out for various projects is limited at this time, the free document shredding event is being offered as part of the eighth annual Advent Cares Day.

Tags

Load comments