The 2020 Fraser Walk for Autism, presented by Central Roofing Company, is coming to Hope Fieldhouse this year.
The walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 1 in Rosemount.
The event will feature a drive-thru parade of activities that attendees can participate in from the safety of their vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In years past the event was held at the Mall of America in Bloomington
The goal of the walk remains the same: to support Minnesotans with autism. The CDC reports 1 in 44 Minnesota children has autism spectrum disorder .
Participants will weave through the parking lot, where they will be greeted by Fraser staff, volunteers, vendors and event partners, handing out goodies, providing information and cheering on attendees. There will be therapy animals, a safari experience from Legacy Toys, bubble machines, live music from the Minnesota Orchestra and more.
The event is for individuals with autism and the community that supports them.
Sign up at fraser.org/walk to create a team, sponsor a team or register as an individual. People can also make an individual donation to support the event.
In 2019, participants, volunteers and sponsors raised more than $150,000. In 2020, the goal is $190,000, which supports Fraser services for Minnesota children, teens, adults and families with autism, like the Buck family.
“When my son Rider was 18 months old, we started noticing delays,” said Kasey Buck, mother of Rider. “Fraser diagnosed him with autism spectrum disorder and global developmental delay. Our walk team this year is called Rider’s Rippers, and we want to increase autism awareness and help break the stigma. I want people to understand autism doesn’t categorize Rider.”
To make the Fraser Walk for Autism as safe as possible, Fraser staff and volunteers will complete a wellness screening before arrival, wear masks and practice social distancing. Gloves and grabbers will be used to hand items to participants.
Hope Fieldhouse is a place for children of all abilities to play, with a focus on adaptive sports.
Fraser is Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services. The nonprofit helps families navigate the path of autism, mental health and special needs at every stage of life through health care, housing, education and employment services.
