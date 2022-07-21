Reshaped district includes portions of Rosemount, Eagan, Inver Grove Heights
The once-every-decade Legislative redistricting that takes effect in 2023 also resulted in reshaping the seven districts served by Dakota County Board members.
Longtime County Board Member Kathleen Gaylord won’t seek re-election in District 2, which has changed composition and placed Board Member Joe Atkins, currently in District 4, in District 2.
The leaves an open seat in District 4, which includes most of Rosemount and portions of Eagan and Inver Grove Heights. The candidates for the seat are Bill Droste, Robert (Bob) Heidenreich, Seema Maddali, and Logan O’Grady. The candidates will vie to become among the two who will advance from the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election to the general election in November.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
William (Bill) Droste
Age: 71
Family: Three adult children with his late wife Carol, and 4 grandchildren.
Occupation: Realtor
Education: Masters of Science degree in telecommunications and Bachelor of Science degree in business management
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I was elected mayor of Rosemount in 2002 and I am currently serving my 20th year. I serve on the Metro Cities Board, Minnesota Statewide Emergency Communications Board, Family Housing Fund Board, Regional Council of Mayors, and National League of Cities Transportation Infrastructure & Services Committee. I have previously served on numerous committees and seven years on the Rosemount Planning Commission.
Why should people vote for you?
I have a long public record of community service. During my 19 and ½ years of service as mayor, I have had the honor to serve with 13 council members working on Rosemount issues. The record shows that we are responsible with the public’s money based on two bond rating increases, low debt and the current city tax rate. My record shows that I work well with people and listen to their concerns. During this time, Money magazine rated Rosemount as one of the top 50 best places to live in the United States, two different times. In 2015 we ranked 12th best city under 25 thousand people and second-best place to be a kid. In 2021 were rated 32 best place to live in communities between 25 – 500 thousand people. If elected, it would be an honor to serve as District 4, County Commissioner. Thank you for your consideration.
What would be your priorities in representing your district on the County Board?
Several priorities are housing and jobs, community health and transportation networks. With recent increase of housing prices, it is becoming more difficult for some Dakota County workers to live in the county. The Dakota County Health Department is highly accredited, however the increase in social service calls and substance use disorders are two areas of concern. Transportation networks must be scalable to accommodate vehicles, pedestrians, and a transit system that is safe and efficient as Dakota County continues to grow. Working proactively with cities on growth patterns will provide better outcomes for pedestrians, transit and road networks.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
Throughout my work life I have been actively involved in the communities where we have lived. Serving the public is a passion and I enjoy working with residents solving problems at the local level. Over the last 20 years, as mayor of Rosemount, I have the experience and a record of working with Dakota County on many issues where cities and the county have a shared interest. Transit, 911 center, county roads, public health, public safety, workforce and senior housing and libraries are examples of where we have partnered with Dakota County.
Bob Heidenreich
Age: 61
Family: Husband, father to 3, and raising my 7-year-old granddaughter
Occupation: Small business owner (The Deck Store, The Deck and Door Company and Best Place Leasing)
Education: I graduated from Cretin High School, and went on to attend St. Paul TVI, Dakota County Technical College, University of Minnesota, and graduated from Inver Hills Community College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: founding member of the Flint Hills Community Advisory Council, past commissioner of the Inver Grove Heights Environmental Commission, former member of the board of directors for NADRA, and current commissioner of the IGH Planning Commission.
Why should people vote for you?
As a long-term resident and business owner in Dakota County, I know what it takes to make change happen. I believe that this role is one that the community is also a part of. I am willing to listen to issues and concerns and work with all members of the community to come up with reasonable solutions. I have years of experience in other positions in government and within the community. I want Dakota County to continue to be an exceptional place to live.
What would be your priorities in representing your district on the County Board?
Environmental protection, property rights, local business support, and housing. Although those are some of my main running priorities, I am aware that the community may want or need support in other areas. If elected as commissioner I would make my first priority getting to know the people that I am serving and finding out their needs in order to appropriately take on tasks.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
My years of experience in business have led me to learn how important it is to compromise, work well with others, and make changes. I have also served the community in many capacities both in and out of government office. I have endless energy and determination. I will do everything in my power to make sure that I am only making choices that benefit the community and to continue to grow Dakota County in a positive way.
Seema Maddali
Family: Raj Maddali (husband), Shivaali Maddali (daughter)
Occupation: Emergency Room Physician at the VA Hospital
Education: MD from the University of Minnesota - Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice & Palliative Care; MHA from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I work as an emergency room physician at the VA hospital with 35 years of clinical experience. I have also had the opportunity to mentor the next generation of physicians as an assistant professor of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Minnesota. Additionally, I have obtained a Master’s in health care administration from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota. Throughout my career, I have served in leadership roles in health care organizations, and outside of health care, I have volunteered in the PTA, sports organizations, and at Habitat for Humanity and The Open-Door Pantry.
Why should people vote for you?
The challenges that we face now and in the future are different than those of just a couple years ago. In this rapidly changing environment, community progress is defined by the ability to think creatively and act swiftly, making choices that preserve inclusivity for all citizens. County leaders should actively seek input from residents and businesses, and I will work to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard. I have an educational and professional background that combines health care with business and finance. I understand the issues of mental health, substance dependence, public safety, housing, food insecurity, and health care beyond the pandemic. My work with veterans provides a unique perspective that is necessary for understanding the needs of this population as well. My experiences, energy, and non-partisan perspective will allow for actionable community-guided decision making that will prepare all District 4 residents for a vibrant future.
What would be your priorities in representing your district on the County Board?
First is public safety. All residents and businesses must feel safe pursuing their law-abiding activities. Office bearers must engage with civic leaders, schools, and law-enforcement to develop fair and effective measures to maintain safety. Second is mental health. We must work with trained personnel to find resources that are accessible to all. Third is improving housing and child care affordability. We need policies that allow for more families to feel secure about housing, without having to sacrifice daily necessities, and develop more affordable child care options so that working families can be confident that their children are in a nurturing environment.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
I am a community citizen, not a politician. I subscribe to the party of common sense and objectivity is my lens. I reflect the voice of the average citizen and demonstrate that with hard work, the American Dream is alive. My desire to engage in public service is reflected in my professional work. It has taught me to be a problem solver, listener, quick learner, relatable, and empathetic. I am humbled and thankful for all I have, and I believe service-based leadership is the best reflection of gratitude.
Logan O’Grady
Age: 35
Family: Gabrielle (wife), Madeleine (daughter - 5), Moira (daughter - 1)
Occupation: Attorney, executive director of the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA)
Education: Bachelor of Science - University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; Master of Arts - Hult International Business School, London; Juris Doctorate - Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Board of Directors, Build Africa USA - worked to build schools in rural regions of Uganda and Kenya; Board of Directors, MnSEIA (prior to taking over as executive director)
Why should people vote for you?
I have over a decade of experience working with government, regulatory, and business constituents and clients to advance public policy initiatives. My entire career has been about bringing people of differing perspectives together to solve big problems and produce meaningful results for people.
Currently, I run a trade association of over 140 companies. Listening to their issues and turning their needs into a comprehensive action plan that helps them stay in business and create family-sustaining jobs is my responsibility. I’ll bring this same, collaborative approach to the County Board.
I have a 21st century vision for Dakota County that is inclusive, safe, healthier, affordable, and cleaner. This is a bold agenda and we need a creative commissioner with new ideas to meet the challenges of our time. I’ll bring this fresh perspective to the board and deliver results that will make Dakota County a great place for everyone.
What would be your priorities in representing your district on the County Board?
Infrastructure – Maintaining and modernizing our county’s infrastructure is vital. Developing a long-term capital investment plan is key to bringing more taxpayer dollars back here.
Jobs/Economic Development – Attracting businesses and supporting family-sustaining jobs is crucial. The county should be working to implement development plans in priority sectors. When we think holistically, companies from across supply chains will gravitate here.
Environment/Energy – Leveraging state funding will guarantee that we receive our fair share of parks and trails money. Maintaining our environment goes hand-in-hand with our county’s energy plan. To date, Dakota County has no sustainability plan. I want to change that.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
I’m the only person in the race with state level public policy experience. I will leverage my knowledge and relationships at the State Capitol to return Dakota County taxpayer money to our district.
I’m the only person in the race who has practiced land use law. This is a core county function that can be intricate. I know how to streamline these regulatory barriers for individuals and businesses.
I’m the only person in the race raising young children. I’m personally invested in the long-term success of our communities. I want Dakota County to be a great place for everyone.
