As of the filing deadline Tuesday, the Minnesota Secretary of State reported that four candidates had entered the special election race for an open seat on the Lakeville Area School Board, which currently has five members.

The four candidates are Lakeville residents Carly Anderson, Laura Reinke, Cinta Schmitz and Diane Wolden.

A sixth member will be elected after the Nov. 2 election to fill the seat vacated by Zach Duckworth who was elected to the Minnesota Senate after the 2020 election.

The filing period closed at 5 p.m. Aug. 10.

The person elected at the special election will take office immediately after receipt of the certificate of election and taking the oath of office. The newly elected director will serve the remainder of the unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2022.

