The League of Women Voters Dakota County and the American Association of University Women Hastings will co-host a free voter information forum on “Picking the President” Saturday, Feb. 15, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hastings City Hall Council Chambers.
The presidential nominating primary will be discussed by Andy Lokken, Dakota County elections official. Following his presentation, Lokken will take questions. “What You Need to Know about Precinct Caucuses” will be covered by Paula Stein Clark, LWV Dakota County. Clark will also have a question and answer session following her presentation.
Hastings City Hall is at 101 Fourth St. E. The forum will be broadcast on community television and will be made available online through LWV Dakota County social media.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. AAUW is a nonpartisan organization that seeks to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Neither organization endorses candidates for office or political parties.
