To the editor:
We are so fortunate to have a well-trained experienced Lakeville Police Department. We have always felt this way for the 20-plus years we have lived in Lakeville. Today we realize even more how fortunate we are to have them “protecting and serving” the Lakeville community.
On Easter Sunday 2021 while we were enjoying our days in Florida, some inconsiderate, lazy and disrespectful characters decided to break into our home and burglarize over 60 items from our residence. They loaded up one of our automobiles and drove off into the night.
The next day one of our neighbors noticed the doors were open and notified the Lakeville Police. The police came immediately, cleared the home for entering and then stayed in our home investigating for over eight hours. They described what they saw as “the largest home burglary they had ever seen.”
Det. Wubben took over the case and in one day had located the car, arrested the burglars and recovered some of the stolen property. His professional expertise is exceptional but his honest concern for making things “right” after we had been so “wronged” prompted us to acknowledge his ability to relieve our anxiety over the invasion of our home.
Our sincere thank you to the Lakeville Police Department for being a public service unit that works “to protect and serve” the citizens of Lakeville.
Elaine and Richard Obershaw
Lakeville
