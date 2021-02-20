A 70-year-old former city clerk for Vermillion Township was charged on Friday in U.S. District Court with one count of wire fraud for allegedly misappropriating more than $650,000 of township funds from December 2012 to October 2020, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.
Maryann Helen Stoffel, of Hastings, in her role as city clerk, an elected position, had signature authority over the township’s bank account. Township checks required at least two signatures.
As part of the fraud scheme, Stoffel, at times, allegedly forged the signatures of the township’s treasurer and the chairman of the Township Board on township checks. At other times, Stoffel allegedly solicited signatures from the treasurer and the chairman on blank township checks by falsely representing that she would use the checks to pay the township’s bills.
Instead of using the funds to pay the township’s bills, Stoffel transferred the funds to her personal bank account for her own use and benefit. Stoffel concealed her fraud from the township and from the state of Minnesota by excluding the unauthorized payments to herself on the township’s annual report.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly A. Svendsen is prosecuting the case.
