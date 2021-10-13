Erin Maye Quade, a former House District 57A state representative and current advocacy director at Gender Justice, announced her candidacy for the Minnesota Senate in District 57 Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The seat is currently held by Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, who is serving his third term.
Maye Quade, a lifelong Apple Valley resident, said in a news release she’s running to bring her community’s voice to the state Capitol and to advance policy driven by the needs of people, not partisanship. Maye Quade served one term as a DFL representative in the House in 2017 and 2018.
“This crucial moment in time has given us the tremendous opportunity to realize the promise of liberty and justice for all. I’m running for state Senate because we need bold, visionary leaders who are ready to do the hard work to build the future our communities deserve,” she said in the news release.
“We know now, more than ever, that tinkering on the edges of our issues will not help us solve big problems. It’s time to address (them) at their core and work together as a community to implement evidence-based solutions.”
If elected, Maye Quade would be the first Black woman and first out lesbian to serve in the Minnesota Senate.
“Whether it’s creating the Childhood Hunger Caucus to end childhood hunger, telling the truth about elected officials in my own party to fight back against a pervasive culture of sexual harassment, sitting in to advance gun violence prevention measures, leading a coalition to advance reproductive justice, or organizing in my own community to address systemic racism, there’s never been a difficult issue I haven’t tackled head on,” she said.
“With the compounding crises of the pandemic, systemic racism and climate change upon us, we need more from our elected leaders than ever. We need committed champions. We need values-driven leaders. We need proven advocates. That’s why I’m running. I’m ready to get to work — and I know I can count on my community to join me.”
