MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former middle school principal serving a prison sentence was found dead in a Minnesota jail on Saturday, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Jerome Endicott, 53, had previously been sentenced to prison for identity theft, stalking and burglary, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard said late Tuesday that Endicott was found unresponsive at the jail in Brainerd. He died at the jail despite efforts to save his life.
Endicott was jailed on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant. He had been released from prison earlier this month as part of a program that allows inmates to live in the community under supervision.
Endicott pleaded guilty in June 2019 to stalking and burglary in a string of crimes he blamed on “financial ruin.” In February 2019, he also pleaded guilty to identity theft.
At his 2019 sentencing, Endicott apologized to his victims, which included former school colleagues, neighbors and family members.
“I don’t pretend that what I did will ever make sense, even to me,” he said at the time.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been asked to investigate the cause of Endicott’s death.
To read previous stories about Endicott, a former Apple Valley resident and Lakeville Area School District principal, click here.
