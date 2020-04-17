Duane Zaun led effort to establish Lakeville Area Arts Center in 2001
Former Lakeville Mayor Duane Zaun died on Monday, April 13, due to complications from a stroke he suffered on March 23 in Winter Haven, Florida.
His son, Jeff Zaun posted on CaringBridge on Tuesday: “It is with profound sadness that I let you know that we lost a wonderful man last night.
“While feeling sad and cheated that we lost Dad from this earth, we take relief in the fact that he is no longer suffering. We know that he is in heaven and being greeted by friends and family that have departed before him.”
“I know I have said thank you a lot for all of the thoughts and prayers, and yes I am going to do it again,” Jeff Zaun wrote. “Without the thoughts and prayers of so many of you, we would not have made it much past March 24 – the day after dad’s massive stroke. Your thoughts and prayers gave us a chance and the gift of a little more time.”
Duane Zaun was on the Lakeville City Council from 1975-1982 and was mayor from 1983-2000.
He is credited with bringing the Lakeville Area Arts Center from dream to reality in 2001 and worked closely with then Lakeville City Administrator Bob Erickson, an early promoter, to grow community support for the project that preserved the historic former All Saints Catholic Church building.
I will truly miss the ‘special’ bond we developed during his exemplary service as mayor of Lakeville,” Erickson said on Wednesday.
He said that Zaun was an extraordinary public servant, community leader and educator.
Zaun said the idea to turn the historic church into an arts center was modeled after the same effort that was completed in Lake Wales, Florida.
“It was kind of go from day one,” Zaun told the Star Tribune in 2011 upon the 10-year anniversary of the center. “It worked out very well.”
Zaun was the first president of the Lakeville Area Arts Center Board – a position he held until 2012.
He said in 2008 the arts center does “a wonderful job” of bringing people together.
The center’s performance space was named after Zaun, who moved the Lakeville in 1963 with his wife, Mary. They had four children – Lori, James, Jon and Jeff.
Zaun was a teacher in the Lakeville Area School District from 1963 to 1970. He taught math and social studies. After that he taught in Bloomington Public Schools for 26 years.
He was a charter member of the Lakeville American Legion Post 44, a member of the Lakeville Lions, All Saints Church, Dakota City Heritage Village board of directors and much more. He was the master of ceremonies for the Miss Lakeville Scholarship Pageant for 23 years and the Pan-O-Prog Parade for 15 years.
A story in next week’s paper will recount Zaun’s life in more detail.
“I am looking forward to a day in the future when we can celebrate dad’s life, raise a toast, share stories and repeat our favorite ‘Zaunisms.’ Unfortunately, with all that is going on in the world right now, that day is a ways off, but will be coordinated as soon as it is safe to do so,” Jeff Zaun wrote.
