Mike Baxter also served on the Rosemount City Council
Former Dakota County judge and Rosemount City Council Member Michael Baxter died on Saturday after his battle to recover from surgery to remove a brain tumor in December 2019.
He was 71.
Baxter was appointed as a judge to the First Judicial District in the fall of 2008 by Gov. Tim Pawlenty.
He served on the bench until his retirement in December 2018 before he turned 70, which is the state-mandated retirement age.
His family said in his obituary that he loved his work as a judge, which he felt was the culmination of his dedication to the legal profession.
As a former civil litigator, his opinions and insight were valued by his colleagues. He was a jovial but professional and respectful presence on the bench, serving in both Le Sueur and Hastings, his family said.
Baxter served on the Rosemount City Council from 2004 to 2008. He also served as chair of the Rosemount Port Authority for 11 years and was chairman for seven years during the time that the Waterford Commons downtown development was being considered.
“Although meetings were contentious, his calm disposition, his respect for dissimilar views and his leadership skills were key to the success of that project,” Mayor Bill Droste said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Baxter was known for thoughtful consideration of issues that came before the council.
“It was an honor to serve with him on the Rosemount City Council,” Droste said. “His work and dedication to Rosemount is evident in several blocks in our downtown. His warm personality, commitment and passion to Rosemount will be greatly missed.”
Baxter grew up in and around Green Bay, Wisconsin, which led to him playing football in high school and at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, along with being a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.
Baxter had a successful career in building material sales before he pursued his dream of being an attorney.
He graduated magna cum laude from William Mitchell College of Law in 1991.
His family said he was a gifted orator and a passionate advocate for his clients and causes.
He worked as an associate at the law firm of Robin, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi for several years, prior to moving into solo private practice and eventually working as a partner at the firm of Baxter & Engen in Burnsville.
He family said he was active in supporting his children’s activities, both as an enthusiastic fan — one who attended an incredible number of football games, debate tournaments, hockey games, awards ceremonies and so on — but also as a hardworking supporter — chairing booster clubs, working concessions stands and advocating with school boards.
“No one in Mike’s life doubted his commitment to them. He stood for the things and people he loved,” his family said. “His presence was enormous and his absence is a profound loss for all lucky enough to know him.”
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Paula Barnes, his children Mike Baxter-Kauf (Kate), Matthew Baxter (Melia) and Erin Baxter, his granddaughter Kiernan, 11; his grandsons Calvin, 4, Walter, 2, and Sidney, 5 months, and his sisters Mary White and Bonnie Pauly.
There will be a celebration of Michael Baxter’s life at a date to be determined, when it is safe for his family and friends to gather in his memory.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks for any memorial donations to be made to Listening House in St. Paul (listeninghouse.org/make-a-gift), where Baxter regularly volunteered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.