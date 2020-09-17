To the editor:
I moved to Farmington in 2011. I first became aware of state Sen. Matt Little when my real estate agent gushed over him, as she lived in Lakeville, where Matt was the mayor, leading up to the 2016 election.
I decided to take a closer look and liked what I saw. Nothing political, really. Just a surveying of all of my friends in Lakeville. To a man, woman, child and pet, they all had good things to say about Matt’s drive, personality, and connection to his constituents. So I decided to give Matt a try.
I friended him on Facebook.
In 2018, I went through some difficult times, and I would talk about my struggles openly, working very hard to keep my head above water.
One day, I received a personal Facebook message from Senator Little. He wrote me a very long paragraph, telling me that he had been paying attention and that he was pulling for me to come out whole on the other side. Then, he recommended that I pick up exercising, which I despise, causing me to hate his guts. But the best part is, he wrote this message without once treating me like I was a constituent and he a politician. It was decidedly personal and made me forever grateful for his kindness.
Since then, Matt has visited my home when I threw a graduation party for my oldest daughter, and accepted a Coca-Cola from me, without hesitation, not worrying a bit that I may have poisoned it. I like that he is not only aware of my life, but that he trusts me to treat him the same, implicitly.
That is all.
Joe Sands
Farmington
