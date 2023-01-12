Forced to change it up, Panthers still thrive

North boys top South in hoops battle of Lakeville
You can point to any number of reasons why Lakeville North is second in the Class 4A boys basketball rankings. But here’s one: The Panthers are deep enough to overcome an injury to one of their best players.
With Jack Robison, their second-leading scorer, on the bench resting an injured thumb, the No. 2-ranked Panthers still had enough to beat No. 15 Lakeville South 75-62 in the second half of the community’s annual varsity basketball doubleheader. Senior forward Nolan Winter dominated inside for North, scoring 30 points (on 11-for-14 shooting), grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking two shots.
As one North player was forced out of the lineup, another drew back in. Senior guard Sam Nolan was expected to be a key part of the Panthers’ rotation, but his senior year has been a mishmash of injuries affecting him in two sports. Nolan played briefly in two games before the holiday break, then missed more time before returning in the Lakeville South game.
Between practices being canceled because of snowstorms and Nolan needing time to rehab his injuries, Lakeville North coach John Oxton said Nolan hadn’t participated in more than a half-dozen practices.
Nolan broke his hand in June but returned in time for the start of Lakeville North’s football season. He was the team’s leading receiver but suffered a separated shoulder in the playoffs, which delayed the start of his basketball season.
“The mobility in my shoulder is back to 100 percent,” Nolan said. “I can’t lift very much yet; I have to be limited on that. In terms of getting back where I need to be, it’s just getting in shape because basketball shape is different from football shape. I also have to get back to game speed and getting a feel for the game because I’ve been out of basketball since June.”
With Lakeville North having two Division I-bound players (Winter and Robison, both committed to Wisconsin), Nolan understands his role isn’t to carry the offense. It’s to be the proverbial “energy guy.”
“One of reasons I need to get back in shape is so I can run around, guard people and dive on loose balls,” said Nolan, who plans to play football in college and possibly compete in track. “That was my role last year and it’s kind of my mojo.”
He said he wasn’t surprised to watch the Panthers jump to a fast start even though they weren’t at full strength. “We have a lot of competition for playing time,” Nolan said. “Jack’s a great player, and I feel like I’m a big part of this team. But we have guys that can step in and play big roles. We’ve shown that in the games when I was gone and when Jack was gone. I think we’re going to continue to do that despite whatever adversity we face.”
The Panthers (7-2 overall, 2-1 South Suburban Conference) led just about the entire way against Lakeville South. Junior guard Ryan Johnson scored 26 points as Lakeville South (7-3, 2-1) tried to keep pace, but North led by double figures for almost the entire second half.
Guards Hudson Vaith and Matt Drake scored 10 points each for North, with forward Will Kutzler adding eight. Senior guard Jackson Ressler added 16 for Lakeville South.
Oxton said following the game he didn’t know how much time Robison, who’s averaging 17 points, would have to miss. “We basically didn’t find out until right before the game he wasn’t going to play,” the coach said. “I thought our guys handled it really well. A lot of guys got an opportunity to step up. That kind of thing is going to help you out later in the season. There’s no question about that.”
Lakeville North lost to sixth-ranked Eastview 79-77 in overtime on Tuesday, with the Lightning scoring the game-winning basket with less than three seconds remaining. Winter scored 27 points and Vaith 22 for the Panthers. North will play at Eagan at 7 p.m. Friday and will play a non-conference game against fifth-ranked Eden Prairie at Anoka-Ramsey Community College at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Lakeville South beat Rosemount 47-36 on Tuesday. Nine Cougars players scored, led by Eli Falconer with 10 points. Up next for the Cougars is an SSC game at home against Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.