Lopsided scores were commonplace on the first night of the high school Class 6A football season.
In the off-season, the Minnesota State High School League shook up regular-season district assignments in the largest enrollment class, assigning most of the teams that have had winning records recently to the Gold Division, with most of the programs trying to build going to the Maroon Division.
Teams will play within their own division most of the season, but the opening week featured a number of “crossover” games. On Thursday night there were 11 Class 6 games featuring a Gold Division team playing a Maroon Division team. Gold Division teams won all 11, many by wide margins.
Lakeville South, which went 8-0 last season and was one of three unbeaten teams in 6A, introduced Park of Cottage Grove to its new class with a 50-14 victory Thursday. This is Park’s first season in Class 6A after moving up from 5A.
In other games involving teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota Country Tribune coverage area, Farmington defeated Burnsville 35-12, Rosemount topped Eagan 47-7 and Lakeville North shut out Eastview 21-0. Apple Valley plays at Mahtomedi in a Class 5A game Friday night.
Lakeville South 50, Park of Cottage Grove 14
The Cougars’ Power-T offense remains a mystery to opponents. South picked up where it left off last season, rushing for 447 yards. Carson Hansen rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown pass from Camden Dean. Ian Segna had a 79-yard touchdown run.
Farmington 35, Burnsville 12
The Tigers broke out to a 28-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Connor Weed ran for two scores, including a 78-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ben Buesgens. Senior running back Rod Finley also scored twice.
Burnsville’s scores came in the second half on touchdown passes from Sterling Brown Jr. to Jay Homuth covering 25 and 29 yards.
Eagan 47, Rosemount 7
The Irish scored the last six touchdowns of the game after being tied 7-7 after one quarter.
Quarterback Vincent Pyne rushed for two scores and threw to Cedric Wall for a touchdown. Senior Jayden Washington rushed for three touchdowns.
Eagan quarterback Alex Lachenmayer scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter.
Lakeville North 21, Eastview 0
Senior Gavyn Schraufnagel rushed for 219 yards and a touchdown as Lakeville North won its opener.
Quarterback Jackson Hanson rushed for 146 yards and scored twice, including an 85-yard run in the second quarter for the game’s first touchdown.
Lakeville North is home against Lakeville South on Sept. 10 in an early Class 6A showdown.
