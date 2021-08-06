Eagan’s Food Truck Festival will be held 4-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at Eagan Festival Grounds, 1501 Central Parkway.
In addition to food truck fare, there will be local craft beers and entertainment.
The free event will have more than 20 food trucks representing tastes from across the globe, beer, wine, and seltzer will be served in addition to brews from local breweries, and entertainment by Todd Hurst and Viva Knievel.
Food trucks include: Asian Invasion, Pharaohs Gyros, Habenero Tacos, Mister Lemonade, Rollin Nolens BBQ LLC, Ben & Jerry’s South Minneapolis, The Cave Café, Muddy Tiger, Xstream Cuisine, Tot Boss, Thai Thai Street Food, Hometown Creamery, Paella Depot, Philicious Phillys, Samurai Teppanyaki Inc, KCM Eggrolls, Butcher Salt, Pretty Great Cheesecake, El Burrito on Wheels, VB&J, Chili Lime Food Truck, Ruhland Strudel Haus, Heavy Metal Grill, and Full Belly Happy Heart.
Beverages will be served by Angry Inch, Bald Man, and Spiral Brewing.
Hurst, a country singer and songwriter will perform 4-5:30 p.m.
Viva Knievel, a cover band, will play 6:30-9 p.m.
In 2019, over 14,000 people attended Eagan’s Food Truck Festival.
