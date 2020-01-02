To the editor:
I particularly liked Andy Steiner’s article about teens and mental health (High anxiety: What’s driving more teens to seek mental health care?”, minnpost.com, Nov. 4). It emphasized external stressors leading to mental health issues and didn’t try to inaccurately shift focus toward “chemical imbalances.” The effects of mental and emotional issues can be just as serious as cancer or diabetes (and just as deadly), but when it’s described as an “illness” or “disease,” the discussion of how to help people suffering with these issues, and how to prevent suicide, becomes tainted and far less ineffective. The many external, situational factors, trauma, and neglect that people experience throughout their lives must be acknowledged, as well as the fact that people respond to those life events differently. Insisting that children (or adults) have a “mental illness” caused by a “disease” is counter-productive. In some cases it may be true, but using such black-and-white terms to account for such a widespread problem is absurd.
Though “illness” was used in Steiner’s article, the focus was where it should have been: the real struggles teens face, and non-pharmacological therapy as a front-line defense. Steiner’s article gave me hope for the future of mental health care, and reminded me that even though some legislators and mental health advocacy groups aren’t acknowledging that the mental health care system needs a major overhaul (https://tinyurl.com/qumjy84), more clinics are becoming available that offer psychotherapy and mindfulness-based approaches, where patients aren’t immediately put on medication. The opioid epidemic is a reflection of what psychiatric patients have been dealing with for years: medication is prescribed with seemingly little thought to the consequences of side effects, physical dependence, and permanent physical harm (Healy, rxisk.org).
It’s so nice to have renewed hope that things are indeed changing for the better, conversations are evolving, and I don’t need to worry as much I do!
Andy Alt
Burnsville
