Farmington Elementary School’s Kim Bollesen said the school broke out the personalized foam high 5’s on Oct. 29. “Air high 5’s of course!” she wrote in a Twitter post. “Love greeting the kids with these! I also was able to break out my fanny pack speaker to do some dancing with the kids! After all it is about what we CAN still do!! Not sure who had more fun! OK, maybe me!”

