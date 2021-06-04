edu lvs flynn scholars c.jpg

Three students received scholarships during recent award ceremonies from the Jake Flynn Memorial Scholarship Foundation totaling $7,500. Lakeville South students Emma Cin and Cal Brohmer (above) received $2,500, while Lakeville North student Logan McGee received $2,500. The foundation has donated $85,500 in scholarships and grants to Lakeville schools over the past three years in honor of Jake Flynn, a Lakeville South student who died in 2015.

