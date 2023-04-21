For the fourth year in a row, the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification, a designation reserved for manufacturing plants in the top 25% of energy efficiency in their sector.
Flint Hills Resources said it has continually invested in energy-saving technologies and protocols to improve its energy performance.
Flint Hills Resources supplies most of the transportation fuels used in Minnesota and a significant portion of the fuels used throughout the Upper Midwest. It also produces other essential products such as asphalt, home heating fuels, and fertilizers.
“Earning THE EPA’s Energy Star certification four years in a row is a testament to our employees and the work they do every day to produce fuels Minnesotans depend on while constantly trying to find ways to use fewer resources and further minimize emissions,” Geoff Glasrud, vice president of operations for the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery, said in a press release. “From our daily operations to the selection, design, and execution of projects, we constantly strive to improve.”
Over the last eight years, the Pine Bend refinery in Rosemount has improved its energy efficiency by 10%, advancing it into the top quartile of all U.S. refineries, the company said. Since 2000, the refinery has also lowered emissions of traditional criteria pollutants by 70% while increasing production to help meet demand for transportation fuels. Flint Hills Resources combined Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity (direct and indirect emissions per barrel of crude oil processed) also has improved by approximately 15% since 2010, the company said.
Energy Star was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all 50 states have earned the Energy Star certification.
“Industrial leadership in energy efficiency is critical to achieving our nation’s climate goals,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The savings from Energy Star certified plants demonstrate how energy efficiency is both helping our manufacturing sector reduce costs and propelling America’s transition to a clean energy future.”
Flint Hills Resources recently began construction of a 45-megawatt solar installation that will help power its Minnesota refinery and further improve its energy efficiency. The project is believed to be the largest direct use of solar power in the United States where all the power will be generated and consumed by a single facility or business, the company said. At peak capacity, 45 megawatts of solar is enough electricity to power more than 8,400 homes per year or roughly 30% of the refinery’s power needs during optimal conditions.
The Flint Hills Resources solar installation is the Pine Bend refinery’s second source of on-site power generation following the completion of its combined heat and power system in 2019, which provides about 50 megawatts of electricity. Under optimal conditions, CHP and solar installation together could satisfy up to 70% of the Pine Bend refinery’s power needs, the company said.
For information about Flint Hills Resources’ approach to environmental, social and corporate governance, visit Stewardship - Flint Hills Resources (fhr.com) to review the company’s recently published Stewardship Report.
Flint Hills Resources directly and indirectly supports more than 4,000 Minnesota jobs and has invested nearly $1.7 billion in upgrades and improvements to its Minnesota facilities since 2010. With 1,000 full-time employees, the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery is one of the largest employers in Dakota County. More information about the Pine Bend refinery is available at PineBendRefinery.com.
