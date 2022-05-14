Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend in Rosemount, a subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc., has earned the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for 2022.
This is the second consecutive year the company has earned this award, moving it into Energy Star’s Sustained Excellence category. Energy Star award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies; it is the highest honor bestowed by the EPA.
Pine Bend aims to use fewer resources while creating life-sustaining essentials and everyday products that help people improve their lives. Since joining the Energy Star program in 2015, it has maintained a high level of performance, improving energy efficiency in its business, the company said in a press release.
Pine Bend has been recognized by the EPA as an Energy Star certified manufacturing site for three years in a row. Since 1997, the refinery has lowered emissions of traditional criteria pollutants by approximately 70%, while increasing production to help meet demand for transportation fuels. The refinery has reduced total on-site emissions in 12 of the last 15 years and its emissions per barrel are approximately 20% lower than other U.S. refineries. Pine Bend consistently ranks in the top quartile of all U.S. refineries for energy efficiency, and it continues to improve.
