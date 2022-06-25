Rosemount-based Flint Hills Resources and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts recently announced a three-year extension of the Flint Hills Family Festival through 2025. Held annually in downtown St. Paul, the partnership between the Ordway and Flint Hills Resources has produced one of the largest and longest-standing events of its kind in the country since its launch in 2001.
“Introducing students and families to the performing arts in accessible, relevant and fun ways has never been more important,” said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. “Experiencing the highly-anticipated festival for the first time this year, I witnessed firsthand how cherished it is by our community and am deeply grateful for this ongoing support from the Flint Hills team.”
Approximately 14,000 people attended this year’s in-person festival May 31-June 4, which featured an array of low-cost indoor performances and free outdoor performances as well as kid-friendly artmaking activities, food trucks, and public art in and around the Ordway, Landmark Center and Rice Park.
Approximately 7,000 students, staff and teachers from more than 100 schools in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin traveled a total of over 1,118 miles to attend School Days performances.
“From kids experiencing the wonder and awe of an Ordway performance for the first time to grandparents enjoying outdoor activities and art with their grandchildren, unforgettable memories are made year after year at the festival,” said Heather Rein, director of community affairs at the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery. “We are delighted to continue supporting this incredible Saint Paul tradition.”
The Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery produces transportation fuels used throughout the Midwest, including most of Minnesota’s gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, as well as other products people rely on such as propane and asphalt. Pine Bend has a refining capacity of 375,000 barrels per day and is among the most efficient oil refineries in the country.
With 1,000 full-time employees, the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery is one of the largest employers in Dakota County.
